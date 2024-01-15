Haryana CM Lays Foundation Stone For Medical College In Panchkula | UnSplash (Representative Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone for a new medical college and hospital in Panchkula, marking a significant step in the state's healthcare infrastructure development, according to a report by PTI.

The medical college and hospital, to be constructed over 30 acres of land at Sector 32 in Panchkula by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), will have an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.

Named after Dr. Mangal Sen, the medical college is planned to have 100 MBBS seats in the initial phase, with an expenditure of Rs 500 crore. An additional Rs 300 crore is expected for the completion of the entire project within 30 months.

Raise total number of medical colleges in Haryana to 29

Chief Minister Khattar emphasized his government's commitment to establishing a medical college and hospital in each district of Haryana, with the number of medical colleges increasing from six in 2014 to 15 at present. The goal is to raise the total number of medical colleges in the state to 29 in the future, with a corresponding increase in MBBS seats to 3,500.

The comprehensive approach includes the establishment of para-medical colleges and physiotherapy colleges within these medical institutions to address the shortage of both general and specialized medical professionals in the state.

Interest from African countries like Uganda

Khattar also highlighted the interest from certain African countries, such as Uganda, in forging agreements with the Haryana government to send their students for MBBS courses. He emphasized the state's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for good health and fitness for every individual in the country.

In addition to the new medical college, Haryana has established the Shri Krishna Ayurveda Vishwavidyalay in Kurukshetra, an Ayush AIIMS in Panchkula, and the operational Kalpana Chawla University of Health Sciences in Kutail. The holistic approach extends to the establishment of "vyamshalas" and sports nurseries in villages, with plans to set up sports facilities in 300 villages this year.