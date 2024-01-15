Haryana: Government Extends Winter Break For Young Students Till Jan 18 Amid Cold Wave

Image for representational purpose | PTI

In response to the prevailing cold wave, the Haryana government has opted to extend winter vacations for students up to Class 3 until January 18, the Indian Express reported. The decision for students in higher classes will be determined by the respective deputy commissioners at a later date. Initially, the government had declared winter vacations from January 1 to January 15.

The state's School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, has reportedly issued instructions to senior officials in the school education department. An official order told Indian Express that the formalization of the extension is expected to be released on Monday.

The cold wave

The move aims to ensure the well-being and safety of younger students amid the challenging weather conditions. By extending the winter break, the government intends to mitigate the potential risks associated with the cold wave. The decision reflects the administration's proactive approach in addressing weather-related concerns, with a commitment to safeguarding the health and comfort of students.

Parents and guardians, along with educational institutions, are anticipated to receive the official directive promptly to make necessary adjustments to their schedules. The state's authorities remain attentive to weather developments, and further decisions for higher classes will be taken based on the evolving conditions, underscoring the government's adaptive response to the winter challenges faced by the educational community in Haryana.