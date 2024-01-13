 60,000 Underprivileged Children To Access Work Opportunities In Haryana
During the state-level 'Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan' in Kurukshetra on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, the chief minister made the announcement.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | PTI

60,000 children from families making less than Rs 1.80 lakh a year will have access to work opportunities in the coming months, according to a statement made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

According to Khattar, the government would, among other things, hire 7,500 "Van Mitra" people, hire 15,000 contract workers through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, and hire 7,500 "e-Sewa Mitra" for the Common Services Center as part of "Mission 60,000."

Furthermore, he said, 15,000 young people with a diploma or degree in civil engineering will receive training to enable them to work as contractors.

Government to also provide them with training

"Without requiring any collateral, the government will lend these people Rs 3 lakhs for a year. Youths who have received training under this program will not be required to guarantee employment up to Rs 25 lakh. The goal is to boost their annual income, enabling them to rise above the Below Poverty Line (BPL) threshold," Khattar said, as per PTI reports.

The chief minister paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, stating that everyone can be inspired by his life. "In 1893, he presented India's perspective at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, and our nation received great honour and recognition for his profound representation," he said.

Prior to this, the chief minister also dedicated the Saraswati Vatika development project of the department of irrigation and water resources. This project will cost Rs 3.68 crore and be completed in three stages. Sandeep Singh, the Minister of Printing and Stationery, and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia were also in attendance.

(With inputs from PTI)

