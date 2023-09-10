 Haryana CM Khattar Says State To Organise 200 Job Fairs This Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana CM Khattar Says State To Organise 200 Job Fairs This Year

Haryana CM Khattar Says State To Organise 200 Job Fairs This Year

"This year also 200 job fairs will be organised," the chief minister said, according to an official statement. In the government sector, Khattar said 1.14 lakh jobs have been provided and 56,000 more government jobs will be provided to the youth.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that 200 job fairs will be organised this year and said self-reliance and self-respect are two important pillars for the upliftment of youngsters.

Addressing youths, who got employment through job fairs, through audio-conference as part of the 'CM Ki Vishesh Charcha' programme, Khattar said that since January 2019 till now, 1,450 job fairs have been organised in the state and employment assistance has been provided to 31,217 youngsters.

"This year also 200 job fairs will be organised," the chief minister said, according to an official statement. In the government sector, Khattar said 1.14 lakh jobs have been provided and 56,000 more government jobs will be provided to the youth.

In this way, the present government will do the work of providing 1.70 lakh jobs, the chief minister said and added that apart from this, efforts will be made to ensure employment to two lakh youths.

More than one lakh government jobs have been provided by the BJP-led state government purely on the basis of merit with complete transparency, Khattar said.

In this way, the present government will do the work of providing 1.70 lakh jobs, the chief minister said and added that apart from this, efforts will be made to ensure employment to two lakh youths.

More than one lakh government jobs have been provided by the BJP-led state government purely on the basis of merit with complete transparency, Khattar said.

Read Also
'Next Time Will Send You With Chandrayaan-4 Spacecraft': Haryana CM Khattar's Arrogant Reply To...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Students Need To Score Just Above 60% In Class 12th Board Exams To Get a Laptop

MP: Students Need To Score Just Above 60% In Class 12th Board Exams To Get a Laptop

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 Organisations To Protest Over Postal Jobs To Non-State Candidates

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 Organisations To Protest Over Postal Jobs To Non-State Candidates

Haryana CM Khattar Says State To Organise 200 Job Fairs This Year

Haryana CM Khattar Says State To Organise 200 Job Fairs This Year

Centre Responds To Allegations On Mid-day Meal Crisis In Kerala

Centre Responds To Allegations On Mid-day Meal Crisis In Kerala

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Dhirubhai Ambani International, Cathedral, Among City's Best Schools

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Dhirubhai Ambani International, Cathedral, Among City's Best Schools