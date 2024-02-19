Haryana Board To Release Class 10th And 12th Exam Admit Cards Soon | Screen Grab

The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani (BSEH), is preparing to hold the annual exams for secondary and senior secondary (educational/open school) regular/self-study. As per reports, the board will release the admit cards tomorrow, February 20.

Schools can obtain the BSEH Class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards from the official website, bseh.org.in, once they are available. Only school heads will have access to download the hall tickets.

Based on official statistics, a collective of 525,353 students are expected to take the Haryana Board exams in February/March 2024. Among them, 303,869 students have enrolled for the secondary exams, while 221,484 students have enrolled for the senior secondary exams.

To download BSEH Class 10th and 12th admit cards, all school heads will need to log in with their registered ID of the school. Both school heads and self-study candidates must obtain a colored printout of the admit card on A-4 size paper only.

While filling out the application form, both school and self-study candidates must have a scanned photograph pasted and verified on the colored admit card. Entry to the exam center will not be permitted without an admit card.

The official calendar has scheduled the Secondary (Educational and Open School), Senior Secondary (educational and open school), and D.El.Ed (re-appear) exams to take place from February 27. The exam dates for HBSE 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 exams can be found on the official website bseh.org.in. These exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.