Haryana Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2024 And Admit Card Updates | PTI (Representative Image)

The official schedule for the 2024 Class 12 exams has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates can choose to check the schedule on bseh.org.in, the official website. The Haryana Board is set to hold the Class 12 end-of-year exams between February 27 and April 2, 2024.

The board is anticipated to soon issue the admit card for 12th grade students.

Below is a comprehensive manual on obtaining the HBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2024 for Regular batch students and Private batch students

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link in the notification tab.

Step 3: Open the given Admit Card link for senior high school students in the tab.

Step 4: Key in valid details.

Step 5: Save and Download the admit card for future use.

The HBSE Board issues the HBSE admit card every year on its official website, bseh.org.in. While regular students receive their admit card from their school administration, private students have the option to download the admit card directly from the official website after its release.

The students are adviced to regurlarly check the board's official website to get updated and latest details.