 Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution

Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution

Due to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram administration has directed schools to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 5. Following Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), this measure aims to protect children's health. Attendance mode will be optional, based on guardians’ choice, until air quality improves.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution | File Pic (Representative image)

Chandigarh: In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Gurugram administration on Thursday directed all schools in the district to conduct classes for students up to class 5 in hybrid mode.

The decision has been taken in the interest of children's health and safety, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said.

Tweet

"In view of the deteriorating air quality and as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III, classes for students up to Class V in all schools of Gurugram district will now be conducted in Hybrid Mode,? both offline and online (wherever feasible)," the deputy commissioner said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School
Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School
Exporters Can Now Access ₹50 Crore At A Concessional Rate Under The Credit Guarantee Scheme
Exporters Can Now Access ₹50 Crore At A Concessional Rate Under The Credit Guarantee Scheme
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Vote Counting For 243 Constituencies Begins Amid Tight Security | Watch Videos
Rajasthan Govt Bans Private Practice By Principals, Controllers, & Superintendents Of Govt Medical Colleges
Rajasthan Govt Bans Private Practice By Principals, Controllers, & Superintendents Of Govt Medical Colleges
Read Also
Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked...
article-image

Kumar also issued an order in this regard.

He said the option to attend classes online shall rest with the students and their guardians.

After the CAQM has enforced Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Haryana government decided that the deputy commissioners in the National Capital Region shall assess the prevailing situation considering the deteriorating air quality.

The implementation of GRAP Stage-III measures comes as part of a graded strategy to mitigate air pollution across the NCR during the winter months when emissions and weather conditions combine to severely impact air quality.

Read Also
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty...
article-image

A communication from the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, was sent to the DCs concerned that based on the assessment, the DCs may discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 in government and private schools and issue necessary instructions to conduct classes in online/hybrid mode to ensure the health and safety of students.

The communication dated November 12 states that the assessment must account for AQI (air quality index) levels separately in rural and urban areas for the respective districts till the air quality improves.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat rising air pollution levels. It is activated in stages -- Stage I (poor air quality), Stage II (very poor), Stage III (severe), and Stage IV (severe+), depending on the severity of the AQI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School

Assam: Teacher Suspended, 9 Students Transferred Over Ragging Incident At Morigaon School

Rajasthan Govt Bans Private Practice By Principals, Controllers, & Superintendents Of Govt Medical...

Rajasthan Govt Bans Private Practice By Principals, Controllers, & Superintendents Of Govt Medical...

Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution

Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution

Thane Municipal Corporation To Hold UPSC Mock Interview Sessions In November–December 2025 For...

Thane Municipal Corporation To Hold UPSC Mock Interview Sessions In November–December 2025 For...

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s...

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s...