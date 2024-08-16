 Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below
The official notice states that by August 16th, the provisional merit list will be announced. On August 3 and 4, the Gujarat PGCET 2024 test was conducted. August 4th was the deadline for submitting the necessary paperwork and paying the registration fee in order to be admitted.

Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Dates Announced; Check Full List Below | Credits: Pexels

A new datesheet for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) admissions for 2024–2025 has been released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). The most recent timetable states that the preliminary merit list would be revealed by August 16.

Candidates can go to the official website, gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, to view and obtain the provisional merit list.

Revised Schedule:

Declaration of provisional merit list - August 16, 2024

Choice filling starts for trial round - August 17, 2024

Choice filling ends for trial round - August 19, 2024

Declaration of choice filling results of trial round - August 21, 2024

Seat allotment for round 1 results - August 27, 2024

Start of term - August 29, 2024

Payment of token tuition fees and generation of admission letter - August 29, 2024

Online cancellation of admission for round 1 - August 29, 2024

Online display of vacancy after round 1- August 31, 2024

Last date for consent of reshuffling and upgradation and choice filling for admission - September 1, 2024

Declaration of admission result - September 4, 2024

Last date for fee payment - September 5, 2024

Online cancellation of admission round 2 - September 5, 2024

Online display of vacancy after round 2 - September 7, 2024

