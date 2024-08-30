Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced

Representational Pic

The Gujarat National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result has been released by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC). The institute will also start accepting online payments for tuition fees or in-person payments at specific HDFC bank branches today, August 30, at 10 a.m., and will do so until September 4 at 3 p.m.

After paying the cost, candidates must show up to the specified aid centres between August 30 and September 5 till 4 p.m. to turn in their original documentation.

How to check?

Through the official website, medadmgujarat.org, eligible students who took part in the first round of counselling can receive the Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment result 2024.

Applicants can get the Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment letter 2024 by logging in with their application number, password, and 14-digit PIN.

Required Documents:



-Gujarat NEET UG 2024 seat allotment letter

-Payment receipt of tuition fee at the bank

-Tuition fee receipt downloaded from Gujarat NEET counselling official website

-NEET scorecard

-Class 10 and 12 marksheet

-Proof of place and date of birth and Indian citizenship.

-School leaving certificate/transfer certificate/ passport/ birth certificate

-Domicile certificate

-Caste certificate

-Non-creamy layer certificate ( For SEBC category)

-EWS certificate

-Fitness certificate

-Aadhaar card

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024

The choices made by candidates during counselling, together with elements like rank, seat availability, and reservation requirements, all go into determining the outcome of the seat allocation process.



For admission to undergraduate medical, dentistry, Ayurvedic, and homoeopathic programs in institutions throughout the state for the 2024–25 academic year, the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024 will be held in four rounds. On the official website, the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 schedule will soon be available.