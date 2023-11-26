Gujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education

Praful Pansheriya | Instagram/@Praful Pansheriya

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya has extended help to two girls whose father passed away and mother had abandoned them in a village in his assembly consitituency Kamrej.

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Panseria is the MLA from Kamrej Assembly seat in Surat.

In a village named Ladvi in his assembly constituency, two girls Sanjana Kishan Bhai Rathod (8) and Vanshika Kishan Bhai Rathod (6) were living in an open place after their father passed away and their mother abandoned them.

Education Minister Praful Pansheriya himself reached the girls when he was apprised about the incident. After collecting complete information, he started the work of building a new house for the girls. He is also taking the initiative to admit them to school and ensure their education up to graduation.

The Minister will also provide a grant of Rs 5 lakh to them and the money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the girls.

The Education Minister said that he has been serving the people since he was not an MLA.

He further said that he has helped 500 people till now and he started social service work since the year 1995 which he is still continuing.