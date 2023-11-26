 Gujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education

Gujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya steps in to support two vulnerable girls, Sanjana and Vanshika, left alone in Ladvi village after their father's demise and mother's abandonment.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Praful Pansheriya | Instagram/@Praful Pansheriya

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya has extended help to two girls whose father passed away and mother had abandoned them in a village in his assembly consitituency Kamrej.

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Panseria is the MLA from Kamrej Assembly seat in Surat.

In a village named Ladvi in his assembly constituency, two girls Sanjana Kishan Bhai Rathod (8) and Vanshika Kishan Bhai Rathod (6) were living in an open place after their father passed away and their mother abandoned them.

Education Minister Praful Pansheriya himself reached the girls when he was apprised about the incident. After collecting complete information, he started the work of building a new house for the girls. He is also taking the initiative to admit them to school and ensure their education up to graduation.

The Minister will also provide a grant of Rs 5 lakh to them and the money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the girls.

The Education Minister said that he has been serving the people since he was not an MLA.

He further said that he has helped 500 people till now and he started social service work since the year 1995 which he is still continuing.

Read Also
Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pryagaraj Student Attacks Bus Conductor With Cleaver For 'Abusing A Muslim'

Pryagaraj Student Attacks Bus Conductor With Cleaver For 'Abusing A Muslim'

Haryana Government Grants Free College Education For Girls

Haryana Government Grants Free College Education For Girls

Include These Important Tips While Making Your Study Time-Table

Include These Important Tips While Making Your Study Time-Table

Gujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education

Gujarat: Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Abandoned Girls Ensures Education

CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Slot 2 Over; Moderate to Difficult Level

CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Slot 2 Over; Moderate to Difficult Level