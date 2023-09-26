Gujarat: Doctor Caught After Practicing for Two Decades Without a Formal Education

Representative Image

Vadodara: A doctor, who had been practicing without formal medical education for two decades, was finally caught in Gujarat's Vadodara, officials said.

Aseemkumar Sankhari was the medical practitioner of Raipur village in Vadodara. On Monday,authorities discovered he was operating without a license.

Sankhari, originally from West Bengal, has no formal medical education but managed to open and run his own clinic, deceiving countless patients over the years.

Upon receiving a tip off, police apprehended Sankhari, confiscating medicines and cash from his clinic. The funds are believed to have accumulated from the unsuspecting patients who trusted him with their health.

This revelation has alarmed the district health officials, prompting a thorough review of credentials for clinics operating in the area to prevent similar fraudulent activities. The matter is still under investigation.

In 2021, the Gujarat DGP issued strict orders to clamp down on unlicensed doctors endangering lives.

Vadodara rural SOG conducted thorough checks to verify practitioners' qualifications. Earlier in 2021, Dr. S.S. Saheb and Dr. S. Biswas were found practicing medicine without valid degrees in Dabhoi.

Local police, accompanied by a medical officer and team, confronted Subhansaheb Mastansahed Sheikh at 'Masanu Dawakhanu Dr. S.S. Saheb' shop in Hijra tekra in Vadodara. The medical officer asked for his qualifications and registration, which he failed to provide, claiming no such documents. He stated his education only went up to Class 10 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh's Pottipadu village.

