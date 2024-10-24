Gujarat Board Registration Starts For SSC, HSC Science Stream

Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, located in Gandhinagar, has initiated the registration process for the Gujarat Board Examination 2025. Students who are scheduled to take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream examinations in 2025 can complete their registration via the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Important dates

The registration period for the GSEB HSC examinations commenced on October 22, 2024, and will remain open until November 30, 2024. The SSC examinations for the Gujarat Board are set to take place from February 27 to March 10, 2025. In parallel, the GSEB HSC examinations will also begin on February 27 and conclude on March 13, 2025.

As per the official notification, students across various categories—including regular, repeater, special, GSOS regular, and GSOS repeater for class 10, as well as Sanskrit Pratham students of regular, repeater, and GSOS repeater—are required to complete the application form for the February 2025 examinations. Additionally, Science stream class 12 students, whether regular or repeater, must fill out the application form online.

Students are encouraged to ensure their registration is completed within the stipulated time frame to secure their eligibility for the upcoming examinations.

Steps to follow in order to register for GSEB examinations

- Visit the GSEB official website: gseb.org.

- Find the registration section for SSC or HSC.

- Complete the application form with personal and academic details.

- Upload required documents, including your photograph and signature.

- Review all entered information for accuracy.

- Pay the registration fee using available payment methods.

- Submit the application form.

- Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

- Ensure registration is completed before the deadline of November 30, 2024.

- Regularly check the website for updates or additional instructions.