GSEB Slaps ₹64 Lakh Fines On Teachers For Board Exam Errors, Class X Student Fails Due To 30-Mark Mistake

Representative Image

In a surprising incident, a Class X student failed their board exam because a math teacher made a totalling mistake of 30 marks. The error was discovered when the student applied for a recheck of the paper, and it turned out the teacher had made a simple addition mistake.

As per a report by Times Of India,this year, the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) fined 4,488 teachers for making similar mistakes while checking Class 10 and 12 exam papers. The total fines amount to Rs 64 lakh. The board found that many of the teachers making big mistakes, involving 10 marks or more, were math teachers.

Students often apply for reassessment in subjects like math and science, hoping to improve their scores, especially since admission to diploma courses depends on these results.

Teachers are fined Rs 100 for each mark they get wrong. In total, 1,654 teachers who checked Class 10 papers were fined Rs 20 lakh. For Class 12, 1,404 teachers were fined Rs 24.31 lakh in the general stream, and 1,430 teachers were fined Rs 19.66 lakh in the science stream.

The board hopes these fines will encourage teachers to be more careful when marking papers. This year, around 40,000 to 45,000 teachers were involved in checking Class 10 papers across Gujarat.