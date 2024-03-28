 GSSSB Releases Junior Clerk Call Letter 2024 For Group A/B Positions, Check Now!
Download the GSSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2024 for Group A/B positions from the official website. The exam is scheduled from April 1st to May 8th, 2024. A total of 5554 vacancies are available.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
| Representational Pic

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has recently declared that the Junior Clerk Call Letter for the year 2024 is now available. Aspirants can obtain their examination admit cards for the Clerk role by visiting the official GSSSB website.

To view the GSSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2024, qualified applicants are required to go to the official website at https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Once there, they should select the appropriate job category and click on the given link to retrieve the admit card for Group A/B positions. Subsequently, candidates must enter the required login information on the assigned page, after which the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The state-wide written exam for different Group A and Group B positions will occur between April 1st and May 8th, 2024. Candidates who pass the initial screening must log in to the official website with their login details in order to obtain and print their hall tickets.

The GSSSB Group 4 Clerk prelims exam is scheduled to be held in a Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) format from April 1st to May 8th, 2024. Candidates will be given a time limit of 1 hour (60 minutes) to complete the exam. The exam will consist of 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, making it a total of 100 marks. It is worth mentioning that there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The GSSSB has launched a recruitment campaign that offers 5554 job openings for roles like Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, and Office Assistant. Comprehensive details regarding the hiring process can be found on the official GSSSB website.

