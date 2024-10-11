 Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGovernment-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

Food inflation averaged 6.3% during the period of 2020-2024, a stark contrast to the period 2016-2020 when it averaged 2.9%

Aiman SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Mid day meal | Representative Image

For nearly two years, elevated food inflation in India has significantly impacted the nutritional quality of meals provided to impoverished children. Government-funded school meal programs are experiencing cutbacks due to rising prices of essential items such as vegetables, fruits, and pulses, resulting in reduced provisions for students, according to a report by Jatindra Dash, Saurabh Sharma and Ira Dugal in Reuters.

Read Also
Editorial: Food Inflation Relief Is Overstated While People Are Eating Roti With Salt And Chilli
article-image

Schools compelled to economise on essential food ingredients

A report by Reuters, which included interviews with 21 school teachers across four states, a dozen families, and researchers, revealed that schools had been compelled to economise on essential ingredients due to stagnant meal budgets under the scheme, which have not increased for the past two years despite rising food prices. The Mid Day Meal Programme serves approximately 120 million children across one million government and government-aided schools up to class 8, according to data available on the scheme's website. Teachers and school administrators are responsible for managing the quality of the food provided.

"Budget for the mid-day meal scheme is not indexed to inflation regularly as it should be, compromising the quality of the meal," said Dipa Sinha, an independent development economist and researcher who works with the 'Right For Food' campaign, an informal non-government network of organisations and individuals, reported Reuters.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside

"While the government provides free grain for these meals, that does not compensate for a cut-back in other nutritious ingredients like vegetables, pulses, milk and eggs due to inadequate budgets," Sinha added.

Read Also
Indore: RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Calls 'Onion, Potato & Tomato' As Mischievous Veggies Responsible...
article-image

Food inflation in India

According to a bulletin published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August, food inflation averaged 6.3% from 2020 to 2024, a stark contrast to the period 2016-2020 when it averaged just 2.9%. Price increases in India have been particularly pronounced in the vegetable category, which has experienced inflation exceeding 10% for 22 months over the past four years, as noted in the RBI study. Additionally, pulses and oils have faced double-digit inflation for 24 months, while egg prices have risen for 15 months during this same period.

Despite these significant price surges, the minimum budget allocated for each primary school student remains at 5.45 rupees, and for upper primary students, it is 8.17 rupees, both of which have not been adjusted since October 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend