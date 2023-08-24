Goa: President Of India Droupadi Murmu, Engages With Students At GVM College, Farmagudi

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu | File

Farmagudi: During her visit to local temples, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, made a stop at GVM College in Farmagudi, where she interacted with students who were thrilled to meet her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GVM College, also known as Dr. Dada Vaidya College of Education, is situated in Ponda, Goa, and is managed by the Goa Vidya Prasark Mandal. The college focuses on providing quality teacher education to meet the growing demand in the region.

The institution is dedicated to developing teachers and students professionally. Its vision is to prepare students for effective and value-based teaching, utilizing both insights and technology while considering the local socio-cultural context.

The college's mission is centered on achieving excellence in professional studies by nurturing committed, technologically adept, and research-oriented professionals.

President Murmu's visit highlighted the college's role in shaping education in the area. The students warmly welcomed her presence, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage with a prominent national leader.

As President Murmu continued her temple visit, her interaction with GVM College students left a lasting impression, emphasizing the significance of education and its connection to leadership and progress.

Read Also President Murmu Envisions NEP 2020 As A Bridge Between Skill Development And Industry Employability

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)