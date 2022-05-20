Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th result 2022 tomorrow, know how to check at gbshse.info

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the GBSHSE HSSC or Class 12 results in 2022. Tomorrow, May 21 at 5 p.m., the Goa Board HSSC 2022 result will be announced. The GBSHSE 12th results will be available on the official website, gbshse.info, once they are released. On May 24, 2022, at 9 a.m., the HSSC consolidated result will be available for download through the school login.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were held in offline mode from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC exam was held across the state in 18 centres and 72 sub-centers.



Here's how to check result:

Go to the official website- gbshse.info Select "GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022" Login using your credentials and click on submit Your GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the Goa Board 12th result and take a printout for further references.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:46 PM IST