 GMC Srinagar Secures NMC Nod For 50 Additional MBBS Seats, Taking Total Intake To 250
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GMC Srinagar Secures NMC Nod For 50 Additional MBBS Seats, Taking Total Intake To 250

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 additional MBBS seats for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, increasing its annual intake from 200 to 250 for the 2026-27 academic session. The approval, granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), aims to strengthen medical education and healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
GMC Srinagar Secures NMC Nod For 50 Additional MBBS Seats, Taking Total Intake To 250
GMC Srinagar Secures NMC Nod For 50 Additional MBBS Seats, Taking Total Intake To 250 |

Srinagar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar, an official said on Friday.

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With this, the total MBBS seats at the GMC Srinagar will rise from 200 to 250 seats, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026-27, an official spokesperson said.

The Health and Medical Education Department announced that the NMC has granted permission to increase the annual intake capacity at GMC Srinagar to strengthen the medical education and healthcare delivery system in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He said the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC has issued the Letter of Permission (LoP) under Section 28(3) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, approving an increase of 50 MBBS seats.

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The spokesperson pointed out that last year, GMC Srinagar had got approval of an additional 20 seats.

The decision to add seats in the medical college follows a rigorous evaluation by MARB under the provisions of the Undergraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations (UGMSR), 2023, he added.

The increase in the seats has further strengthened GMC Srinagar's position as one of the premier medical colleges in the country, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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