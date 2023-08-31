GATE 2024 Registration Process Begins At gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Direct Link Here

GATE 2024 Registration Process Begins | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has started the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates can now register and submit application forms through the GOAPS portal at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Exam date for GATE 2024 exam:

The exam is going to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023 and the admit cards for the same will be issued on January 3.

Here is the Direct link to Register

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities and who are third year of the UG degree in these disciplines can apply for the exam. These degrees must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

For those studying/studied outside India must be in the third year of the UG degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities or have a degree of at least three year's duration.

Application Fee for GATE 2023:

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD or Female categories have to pay ₹900 during the regular and ₹1,400 during the extended period.

For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

Steps to apply for GATE 2024:

Visit the official site at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Open the application link for GATE 2024.

Go to the registration page.

Fill in the details and submit. Your login credentials will be generated.

Now login and fill the form. Upload documents, make payment.

Submit your form.

Download the copy for future references.

