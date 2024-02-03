GATE 2024 Exam Starts Today; Indian Institute of Science Conducts Nationwide Exam In 200+ Cities |

The GATE 2024, which began on February 3, is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. This nationwide exam is being held in more than 200 cities and towns across India and is set to end on February 11, 2024.

The GATE 2024 examination is divided into two sessions daily. The morning session runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates must adhere to certain rules and regulations while in the exam hall. Prohibited items include electronic devices, study materials, and unauthorized items. Candidates should dress modestly, avoid clothing with religious or political symbols, and maintain silence and decorum. They must not communicate with other candidates or engage in unfair practices. Additionally, candidates should only use the provided scribble pad for rough work and refrain from writing on the answer sheet or admit card.

Paper Pattern

The exam papers are offered in English and conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) style. There are 30 different subjects, and each question is worth either 1 or 2 marks. Negative marking is applicable to multiple-choice questions (MCQs), resulting in a deduction of 1/3 mark for an incorrect answer in a 1-mark MCQ and 2/3 mark for a 2-mark MCQ. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses in Multiple Select Questions (MCQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Partial marking is not allowed for MCQ questions.

The GATE 2024 official answer key will be available on February 21, 2024, and candidates' responses can be viewed from February 16, 2024. Challenges to the answer keys can be submitted from February 22 to February 25, 2024.

The GATE admit card for the year 2024 was released on January 4 via the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Test-takers are recommended to download and print a copy for future use.