Mumbai Cop's Daughter Crushed To Death While Taking Selfie With Brother At School Gate | Representative Image

Virar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 19-year-old woman lost her life on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus while she was dropping off her younger brother for a school picnic in Virar East. The tragic accident unfolded near Gocharpada in Virar.

The incident took place at approximately 7:30 am when students from Narasimha Gobind Vartak (NGV) school in Virar were preparing to depart for their picnic to Kidzania in Ghatkopar. The deceased, identified as Siddhi Phutane, residing near the school, had gone to drop her Class 5 brother, Om, to the bus. Tragically, as students were boarding and parents bidding farewell, Phutane was struck while the driver was reversing the bus.

Siddhi Was Crushed While Taking Selfie

Reports suggested that Phutane was taking a selfie near the bus when the tragedy occurred. The driver however stated that a pothole caused the rear tyre to hit, leading to a tilt and a loss of control. This resulted in the young woman getting crushed between the bus and the school gate.

Other parents and bystanders rushed Phutane to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar. Despite their efforts and medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Shockingly, the school authorities allegedly failed to inform Phutane's family about the accident, leaving them to discover the tragic news through a stranger who answered her phone.

Parents Were Not Informed By School Authorites

Phutane's father, a Mumbai police constable attached to the Naigaon Local Arms division, expressed disappointment in the school's handling of the situation. He stated that there was no communication from the school regarding the accident, and they had to find out through an unexpected call.

Case Filed Against The Bus Driver

The Virar police have registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Rohan Sanjay Salvi, aged 24. He has been charged under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently arrested.