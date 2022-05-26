e-Paper Get App

GAT B 2022 results announced on dbt.nta.ac.in.; learn how to check

The computer-based GAT-B and BET exam 2022 was conducted on April 23.

Thursday, May 26, 2022
On May 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Gratitude Aptitude Test (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). In order to check the results of GAT-B or BET 2022, candidates can visit the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. The computer-based GAT-B and BET exam 2022 was conducted on April 23.

GAT-B result 2022 mentions details about the name of the candidate, All India Rank, test paper code, registration number, category wise qualifying marks and marks scored in the entrance test.

To check the GAT-B result 2022

  1. Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in

  2. Click the ‘result link’ on the page

  3. Candidates will be asked to add email ID and password.

  4. The result will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download and take a print out for further reference.

