From studying law to being at the helm of power in Sri lanka, who is new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

As economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka deepens, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in veteran politician and lawyer Ranil Wickremesinghe for the fifth time as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was born in 1949, did his education in the capital city of Colombo at Royal Preparatory School and Royal College.

Wickremesinghe then entered the Faculty of Law at University of Ceylon, now known as University of Colombo. The 73-year-old Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, after his graduation, completed his law exams from Ceylon Law College and took his oath as an advocate in 1972.

Ranil has also been appreciated for his contributions abroad.

During his third term as Prime Minister, Wickremesinghe also received an honorary doctorate from Deakin University in Australia in 2017 “for significant contributions in reforms in economy, education and human rights”.

Many ordinary Sri Lankans, including students and teachers, have been protesting against the government as the country witnesses a severe economic crisis amid shortage in fuel, medicines, and food.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:02 PM IST