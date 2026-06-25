From A Dumpsite To The Courtroom: Son Of Waste Pickers Becomes Lawyer In Kalyan, Inspiring A Generation | file photo

Kalyan: In the shadow of a sprawling dumping ground on the outskirts of Kalyan lies Sathe Nagar, a settlement where generations of families have survived by collecting and sorting waste. For many residents, life begins and ends amidst towering heaps of garbage, with poverty often dictating the limits of ambition.

But one young man has rewritten that narrative.

Ravi Ghule, the son of a waste-picking family from Sathe Nagar, has achieved what once seemed unimaginable. Raised in an environment where education was a distant dream and daily survival was the primary concern, Ravi has now earned a law degree and is set to begin his journey as an advocate.

His remarkable rise from a dumpsite settlement to the legal profession stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, education, and the transformative impact of community support.

More than two decades ago, the social organisation Anubandh launched an initiative to bring children from the dumping-ground settlement into the mainstream education system. At the time, most children in the locality had never entered a classroom. Extreme poverty, food insecurity, unstable living conditions, and a lack of awareness about education had created a cycle that seemed impossible to break.

Determined to change that reality, volunteers from Anubandh began working closely with families in the settlement, encouraging parents to send their children to school and helping them overcome numerous social and economic barriers.

Among the first children to respond to that opportunity was Ravi Ghule.

According to Prof. Meenal Sohani, a social worker associated with Anubandh, Ravi emerged as one of the most determined students in the community. He became not only the first child in the settlement but also the first member of his family to complete secondary education.

His success in the Class 10 examinations marked a turning point for the entire community.

"Ravi's achievement helped people realise that education could genuinely transform lives. His journey inspired several other children and families to believe that a different future was possible," said Prof. Sohani.

What began as one boy's educational journey gradually evolved into a larger social transformation.

Following Ravi's success, several other youngsters from the settlement pursued higher studies. Names such as Prabhakar Ghule, Rahul Sable and Dashrath Sable became examples of a growing educational movement within the community. A number of young women also continued their studies and reached college-level education, a milestone that was once considered unattainable in the area.

Today, around 13 to 14 children from the settlement are actively pursuing their academic aspirations, building on the educational foundation laid by Anubandh and its dedicated volunteers.

For a community long associated with deprivation and exclusion, these achievements represent a significant shift in mindset and opportunity.

Perhaps the most symbolic aspect of Ravi's journey is the contrast between his past and present.

The family that once depended on waste collection for survival now sees its next generation preparing to uphold justice and the rule of law.

The hands that grew up witnessing the harsh realities of life around a dumping ground now hold legal textbooks and professional aspirations.

Adding another inspiring dimension to the story, Ravi's wife, Saburi Ghule, is also pursuing legal studies and is steadily working towards becoming a lawyer herself.

Together, the couple represent a new chapter for families who have historically been trapped in cycles of poverty and social marginalisation.

For hundreds of children living in and around Sathe Nagar, Ravi's success has become a source of inspiration and hope.

His story sends a powerful message that circumstances do not have to define destiny.

Speaking about his journey, Ravi said that no challenge is insurmountable when determination is combined with education and the right guidance.

No matter how difficult the circumstances may be, education, perseverance and proper support can help people achieve their dreams. When you continue moving forward despite obstacles, success eventually finds its way he said.

As Ravi prepares to enter the legal profession, his achievement stands as a reminder that meaningful social change often begins with a single opportunity—and the courage to seize it.

For Sathe Nagar, his journey is more than a personal success story; it is proof that education can transform not just one life, but an entire community.