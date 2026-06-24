NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: PM Modi Lauds 'Whole-of-Government' Effort During Cabinet Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded members of his Cabinet for ensuring the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, describing it as an example of effective coordination across government departments.

During a Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister acknowledged the collective efforts of various ministries and agencies involved in organising one of the country's largest entrance examinations. According to the India Today reports, Modi said the successful conduct of the re-exam reflected a "whole-of-government" approach, where different departments worked together with a common objective.

He reportedly urged ministers to adopt the same model of cooperation in other areas of governance, stressing that challenges become easier to overcome when institutions work in coordination rather than in isolation.

Teamwork delivers smooth examination

The Prime Minister's remarks came days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination for more than 22 lakh medical aspirants across India and abroad.

Held on June 21, the examination took place at thousands of centres spread across the country and overseas locations. Authorities had put in place extensive arrangements, including surveillance systems, monitoring centres and coordination mechanisms involving multiple departments, to ensure the examination was conducted without disruptions.

According to Modi, the successful execution of the examination demonstrated how collaborative governance can deliver results in large-scale national exercises.

NTA appreciation message

Following the successful completion of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the National Testing Agency issued a message of appreciation to what it called "Team Bharat", a nationwide network of officials, institutions, security personnel, subject experts and government agencies involved in conducting the examination.

The agency noted that more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was conducted at 5,440 centres across India and 14 centres abroad. The examination was held in 13 languages, including English and Hindi, under an extensive security and monitoring framework designed to ensure fairness and transparency.

According to the NTA, the smooth conduct of the examination was the result of coordinated efforts by multiple stakeholders rather than the work of any single institution.

In its post-examination message, the agency highlighted the role played by district administrations, law enforcement agencies, examination officials, invigilators, technical teams and educational institutions in managing the large-scale exercise.

"To every candidate who wrote on June 21, well done. And to everyone who made it possible: thank you. Team NTA. Team Bharat. One exam, delivered together," the agency said.

The NTA's remarks echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's observations during the Cabinet meeting, where he described the successful conduct of the examination as an example of a "whole-of-government" approach. Both the government and the agency have pointed to coordination across departments and institutions as a key factor behind the smooth execution of one of the world's largest entrance examinations.