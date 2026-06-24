Who Is Kenisha Bathia? Mumbai's 11-Year-Old Memory Prodigy Mastering The Rare Art Of Ardha Shatavdhan

At just 11 years of age, Kenisha Bathia, a student of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Vile Parle, is already making a mark with her extraordinary memory skills. She has mastered the rare mental discipline of Ardha Shatavdhan, a technique that enables a person to observe, retain, and recall over 50 to 100 words, objects, facts, and figures in any sequence after a single glance.

Widely regarded as a remarkable feat of concentration and mental training, Ardha Shatavdhan demands exceptional focus, observation, and memory power. Kenisha has been honing this skill since the age of eight under the guidance of her father, Dhaval Bathia, renowned author of the international bestselling books Vedic Mathematics Made Easy and Memory Power.

Beyond her impressive memory abilities, Kenisha has also memorised the entire Gregorian calendar of the current century, allowing her to identify the day corresponding to any given date with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Despite her young age, Kenisha remains focused on a larger goal. She aspires to represent India at international mathematics and memory championships and win accolades for the country. Her dedication, discipline, and passion for learning serve as an inspiration to students and demonstrate how perseverance and proper guidance can unlock extraordinary human potential.

As she continues her journey, Kenisha stands as a shining example of what young minds can achieve when talent is nurtured with commitment and hard work.