 FPSB India Launches PG Programs In Financial Planning In Collaboration With 3 B-schools
FPSB India Launches PG Programs In Financial Planning In Collaboration With 3 B-schools

3 B-schools collaborate with FPSB India to co-curate these specialized programs - batches to commence with 2024 academic cycle.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
FPSB India Launches PG Programs In Financial Planning | Representational Pic

In a strategic move to elevate financial literacy and the financial planning education in the country, FPSB India announced the launch of Post Graduate (PG) Programs in Financial Planning in collaboration with  three leading Indian B-Schools, during the World Investors Week and World Financial Planning Day 2023.

Through strategic collaborations with Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai; K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai &  Army Institute of Management & Technology (AIMT), Greater Noida, FPSB India has reiterated its commitment to ensuring rigorous competency and ethical standards in financial planning.

Mr. Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking endeavour, stating, "Our mission at FPSB India is to raise the bar for financial planning standards in India."

The Postgraduate program will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of financial planning, covering essential topics such as investment strategies, risk management, tax planning, retirement planning, and estate planning.

 Rev. Fr. C. Joe Arun SJ, Director, Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, expressed his delight at the announcement and shared, “We appreciate FPSB India for their visionary step in introducing PG courses in Financial Planning with our business schools across the country."

Dr. Raman Ramachandra, Director, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai said, "K J Somaiya Institute of Management is excited to collaborate on this transformative journey with FPSB India to co-curate courses in Financial Planning."

Speaking about the PG courses, Air Cmde (Dr) JK Sahu (Retd), Director, Army Institute of Management & Technology (AIMT), Greater Noida said, "This collaboration marks a significant stride towards equipping our students with the requisite knowledge and competencies for a prosperous career in financial planning."

