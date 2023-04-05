 Student fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering

Student fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering

Open for all undergraduate college students, the fest is to host 14 competitions such as Somaiya’s Got Talent, Symphony Idol, Battle of the Bands, Verve, and Decibels alongside PRO shows that will be held each evening.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
This year, the fest is to welcome Shaan , Kumar Varun and KRYSO as the stars of the PRO show | Team 'Symphony'

Mumbai: Symphony, the annual cultural and musical festival of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering is being held on April 5, 6, and 7 on the grounds of the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus.

Read Also
Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs
article-image

Open for all undergraduate college students, the fest is to host 14 competitions such as Somaiya’s Got Talent, Symphony Idol, Battle of the Bands, Verve, and Decibels alongside PRO shows that will be held each evening.

This year, the fest is to welcome Shaan , Kumar Varun and KRYSO as the stars of the PRO show. Symphony boasts a footfall of over 40,000 people and has associated with 100s of companies in the past.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 web series you should definitely watch during your student life

5 web series you should definitely watch during your student life

Student fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering

Student fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering

IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

IIT Bombay to host 45 Punjab students for centre's ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

NCERT Rationalisation: After Mughals, Delhi sultanate, emergency period and 2002 riots get trimmed

NCERT Rationalisation: After Mughals, Delhi sultanate, emergency period and 2002 riots get trimmed