Student fest 'Symphony' kicks off at KJ Somaiya College of Engineering

Mumbai: Symphony, the annual cultural and musical festival of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering is being held on April 5, 6, and 7 on the grounds of the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus.

Open for all undergraduate college students, the fest is to host 14 competitions such as Somaiya’s Got Talent, Symphony Idol, Battle of the Bands, Verve, and Decibels alongside PRO shows that will be held each evening.

This year, the fest is to welcome Shaan , Kumar Varun and KRYSO as the stars of the PRO show. Symphony boasts a footfall of over 40,000 people and has associated with 100s of companies in the past.