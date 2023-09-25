FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: 'We Should Stop Honouring School Toppers,' says Lina Ashar

Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning. |

A foundational shift ensures an environment, thriving on progress, to drive education into a brighter future. Children should be encouraged to think differently by breaking free from linear education. Rather than teaching them to learn A for Apple, they should be inspired to think about all that A can mean, thus giving free rein to their unlimited imagination.

Children should understand the concept of “self-mastery” - a personalised approach where each child focuses on their strengths, interests, and competencies, giving rise to a change in assessment pattern, and standardised report cards rather than focusing on how a child can perform better. Two people in a room with different skill sets need to recognise each other's strengths and create something dynamic.

Redefining Healthy Competition and Achievements

Competition, when gamified and enjoyed, boosts performance without damaging self-worth. However, competing for high stakes like college admissions can result in increasing levels of anxiety, and stress leading to suicide.

We should stop honouring toppers to promote healthy competition. If we continue to give weightage to those prominent in social standing, power, or influence, we are heading towards worse outcomes. Working with children at a very young age can allow them to make a shift wherein they develop a strong sense of their internal self, rather than seeking external awards and accolades.

New-Age Teaching Modules

Teacher's role in shaping the future of a child, and the pressure they face to finish the syllabus while helping students attain good grades should be acknowledged. Teaching, as a profession, does not pay much, which is why motivation is often a missing factor.

Institutions should invest heavily in training teachers during the first year so that by the second year they will be able to give back to society using their newly acquired skills, ensuring continuous growth.

The author is the Founder of Dreamtime Learning and is a jury member for The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023.