FPJ-Ed: NEET PG counselling to start on January 12, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The NEET PG counselling process will begin on January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today.

NEET PG Counselling to start from 12 Jan: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya



The Supreme Court had ruled on Friday that the OBC and EWS quotas in NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021 are valid.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna said, "Counselling based on NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated 29 July 2021, including the 27 percent reservation for the OBC category and 10 percent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ seats."

The top court upheld the validity of the OBC reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in NEET-PG and NEET-UG, however, listed the petitions for final hearing on the validity of the EWS criteria, as recommended by the Pandey Committee, in the third week of March. The bench emphasized that the formulation of the reasons in the interim order on the EWS reservation would take some time.

