FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra Govt to announce decision on education policy tomorrow amid rising COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Tuesday, after his meeting with the divisional commissioners, district collectors and vice-chancellors, said that the government will announce on Wednesday at 4 pm a decision on the education policy in the wake of surge in COVID-19 and Omicron Variant cases.

Samant said he reviewed the present situation across the state and gathered inputs from the divisional commissioners, district collectors and university vice-chancellors.

‘’Today, I chaired a virtual meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners, the District Collectors and the Vice-Chancellors and reviewed the COVID-19 situation. The safety of students, parents, professors and staff was discussed at the meeting. A decision in this regard will be taken tomorrow at 4 pm,’’ said Samant.

Samant’s move came on a day when 18,468 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Maharashtra and 75 new cases of Omicron Variant.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:43 PM IST