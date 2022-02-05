FPJ-Ed: CBSE institutes ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ for sanitation in schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools in Indore have begun working towards the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) initiative of ‘Swachh Vidyalaya’ for which the ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ (SVP) will be given by the board.

The award was instituted in 2016-’17 by the ministry of human resources development (now ministry of education), department of school education and literacy, Government of India, to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices in schools.

‘Fulfilling the mandate’

‘The explicit purpose of the awards is to honour schools that have undertaken significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of the Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign,’ says Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor in Indore

Key objectives of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

1. To recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene

2. To honour schools that have undertaken significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of the

Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign and adhering to the standards of hygiene and cleanliness

3. To promote sustainable practices of improved water sanitation and hygiene in schools

Essential elements of SVP 2021-22

1. Water

2. Sanitation

3. Handwashing with soap

4. Operation and maintenance

5. Behaviour change activities & capacity building

6. ‘Covid-19 preparedness and response’ has been newly added in view of the Covid pandemic. We want schools in Indore to participate and attempt to bring this award for the city,’ Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor in Indore, said. He added that complete information and guidelines were available at the following link: https://swachhvidyalayapuraskar.com/

The Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools has informed all the school heads and forwarded the CBSE’s letter requesting them to participate in these awards. Schools can apply for the awards online at the link https://school.swachhvidyalayapuraskar.com/signup till March 2022, as informed by Dr Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE director (academics).

ALSO READ Indore: City celebrates Basant Panchami

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:01 PM IST