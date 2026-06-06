Former UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar Backs CBSE 3-Language Policy Under NEP 2020 Framework, Calls Multilingualism An Educational Advantage | UGC

New Delhi: Former UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday backed CBSE's three-language scheme, saying multilingualism is often considered an educational advantage and that implementing it across schools in the country will benefit students.

Kumar said the three-language formula is not new and has a lengthy policy history in India.

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Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is being implemented with greater emphasis on flexibility, progression and improved student learning outcomes.

"CBSE's three-language scheme must be evaluated within the Framework of the NEP 2020. Multilingualism matters in India, given its rich linguistic diversity," Kumar said in a post on X.

He said NEP 2020 connect Indian languages with the "quality of learning" and stresses that children learn best when education begins in a language they know well before additional languages are introduced.

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"Children learn best when education starts in a language they know well, and then other languages are added to that base," he said.

Referring to the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, Kumar said school children will learn three languages — designated as R1, R2 and R3 — and that under CBSE's scheme, at least two of these must be Indian languages.

"Classes VI to VIII focus on functional use of language, such as speaking, listening, reading and elementary writing. The object is comfort and confidence, not instant mastery," Kumar added.

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Kumar said students may study a foreign language under the scheme, either as the third language or, in some cases, as an additional fourth language.

"Students can study a Foreign language as per the CBSE's three-language scheme. A foreign language may be taken as R3 or in some circumstances, as an extra fourth language," he said.

He noted that there is no Class X board examination for R3 and that the language will be assessed internally. "No student will be debarred from competing in the Class X Boards on this count," he said.

Kumar, a former JNU vice chancellor, also highlighted transitional support measures introduced by CBSE, including the interim use of Class VI textbooks, learning materials in 19 scheduled languages, state resources for other languages where required, and flexible teacher-support arrangements.

"Multilingualism is often considered to be an educational advantage. Implementing CBSE's three-language formula across schools in our country will fully benefit our students," Kumar said.

Last month, the CBSE made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

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The move is part of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)