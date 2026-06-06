CBSE Extends Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation Application Deadline To June 7 Midnight

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets following the declaration of board examination results.

In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.



•… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 5, 2026

In a notice issued on Friday, the board said the decision was taken in the interest of students to provide them with additional time and support to complete the application process.

The earlier deadline was scheduled to end on June 6 at midnight. Students will now be able to submit their applications until June 7, 2026, midnight.

CBSE has advised students to take note of the revised schedule and complete the process within the extended timeframe.

Direct for re-evaluation

Extension comes amid heavy student response

The extension comes at a time when the board's post-result grievance redressal system has witnessed a significant response from students across the country.

According to a recent statement by the Ministry of Education, more than 70,000 applications had been received through the verification and re-evaluation process as of June 4.

The ministry said a total of 70,433 successful applications were submitted, including 7,314 requests for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation of answer scripts.

The portal also experienced exceptionally high traffic shortly after it was activated on June 2. According to ANI reports, nearly 1.5 million access requests were recorded within two minutes of the portal going live at around 4.30 a.m. Officials said the system successfully managed the demand while blocking over 100,000 unauthorised access attempts.

Services available to students

Students can use the CBSE portal to apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation, wherever applicable

Candidates are required to log in using their existing credentials and complete the process online through the official portal.

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation 2026 fee structure

CBSE has also reiterated the fee structure applicable for various post-result services:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: ₹100 per subject

Verification of marks: ₹100 per subject

Re-evaluation/Rechecking: ₹25 per question

The board has advised students to refer to the latest notification before making payments, as fee-related details mentioned in earlier communications may have been updated.

How to apply for CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026

Students can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website.

Step 2: Obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet, if required.

Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully using the prescribed marking scheme.

Step 4: Check for discrepancies such as unchecked answers, totalling errors, or marking-related issues.

Step 5: Select the option for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

Step 6: Complete the application form and pay the applicable fee online.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct for re-evaluation

Students advised to apply before revised deadline

With the revised deadline now set for June 7 midnight, students seeking a review of their Class 12 results have been given an additional day to complete the process.

CBSE has urged candidates to regularly monitor the official website for further updates and notifications related to post-result services.