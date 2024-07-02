FMGE June 2024 To Be Conducted On July 6: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Schedule

FMGE June 2024 To Be Conducted On July 6 | Representative Image

The FMGE June 2024 will take place on July 6 at the NBEMS. There will be two shifts for the exam. Exams for Parts 1 and 2 will take place from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., respectively. The test will be administered nationwide at 71 test centers spread across 50 test cities using a computer-based platform.

Paper Pattern

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions and administered using computer network as per prescribed scheme. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/ most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

The question paper for each part of FMGE will be divided into multiple time bound sections. For example, if there are 3-time bound sections* (Section A, B & C) in each part of the question paper, each such section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section.

Candidates would be restricted to proceed to the next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Eligibilty

1. He / She is a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India.

2. The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated.

3. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 30th April 2024.

4. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to submit proof /documentary evidence that clearly establishes that the result of the final examination for such a primary medical qualification was declared on or before the cut-off date i.e. 30th April 2024.

5. The candidate should have obtained ‘Eligibility Certificate’ from the National Medical Commission (or the erstwhile Medical Council of India).

Only eligible candidates are allowed to appear in the FMGE who have both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification.

Candidate declared qualified in FMGE are issued Screening Test Pass Certificate by NBEMS after in-person verification of biometric/Face ID captured during the conduct of examination and prescribed documents.

Who Can Give This Exam?

Candidates who are citizens of India or Overseas Citizens of India and possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated, can apply for FMGE provided that the result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification has been declared on or before the prescribed cut-off date for a particular session of FMG Examination.