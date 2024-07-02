Hong Kong To Invest HK$30 Million In International Student Attraction

In Hong Kong, students at public universities will soon face higher tuition costs. After more than two decades of frozen fees, tuition rates will rise starting in the 2025/26 academic year.

According to local media reports, tuition at eight public universities will increase by approximately 5 to 9 percent annually for the next three years.

Impacts on students and international enrollment

The current cost of tuition for University Grants Committee (UGC)-sponsored programmes is HK$42,100 per year. Since the academic year 1997–1998 there has been no modification in this charge. However, government officials declared that the cost will grow by 17.6% to HK$49,500 by 2027.

Some students know that the increased expenses will strain their budget even if they think they can handle the increase.



Earlier this year, the University Grants Committee announced plans to contribute around HK$30 million (US$3.83 million) to support Hong Kong's industrialisation initiatives, in addition to the tuition rise. Over the following four years, this investment hopes to draw in more overseas students. China currently sends the most foreign students to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong government also declared its intention to increase the amount of student housing by 2027 in response to the rising demand for education. With this project, the city aims to become a worldwide destination for education while also accommodating the growing number of students. Hong Kong's public institutions continue to prioritise improving their educational facilities and reaching out to other countries, even in the face of budgetary difficulties.