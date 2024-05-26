Fact Check: Viral Post Misleads On Delhi University's PhD Maths Cutoff For SC/ST Candidates

Delhi University | PTI

A 'X' (formerly, twitter) post that has been going viral discusses the Delhi University's (DU) PhD in Mathematics cutoff to be 0 for ST/SC candidates. However, upon fact checking the same, FPJ discovered that the news article referred to in the piece is dated 2017. There is also no mention of the year in the post.

DU has not yet released PhD cutoff list for this year. The cutoff list for 2024 admissions will be released around last week of July/August.

The post reads, "new technique to attend exams - collect your hall ticket. Take AC Cab. Reach to the Exam Centre on time. Show the Hall Ticket to the Invigilator. Wait for 3 hours till the exam is over. Result - PASS."

New technique to attend exams



Collect your Hall ticket.

Take AC Cab.

Reach to the Exam Centre on time.

Show the Hall Ticket to the Invigilator.

Wait for 3 hours till the exam is over.



Result - PASS ✅ pic.twitter.com/hZIzO91ef2 — Er.Rajeshwari Iyer (@RajeshwariRW) May 26, 2024

The curious case of 0 cutoff

The cutoff for DU PhD Maths was 0 for ST/SC candidates in 2017 after which there was much debate regarding the same. People criticized DU's move and bashed the University for unjustly favouring the reserved candidates.

As per a PTI report of 2017, the zero percent cut-off for SC and ST in this case indicated that there was no cut-off for reserved categories. In many departments, this is a pretty standard procedure to fill SC and ST seats, which are frequently underfilled with students. The final selection of the candidates is based on a candidate's performance in the interview.

It should also be noted that in 2017, DU's PhD in Mathematics intake was 27, out of which the intake capacity of SC students were roughly of around 4 students.