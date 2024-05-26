DU PG Registration Date Extended Till June 5, Check Official Notice Here

Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi University Post Graduate (DU PG) 2024 registration date has been extended until June 5. The Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 and the BA LLB (H), BBA LLB (H), and BTech programme registration dates have been extended by DU.

Through the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, interested and qualified candidates can fill out the DU PG 2024 application form for counselling registration.

Important Dates

"With respect to the general election of 2024, the CSAS PG registration 2024, BA LLB (H), BBA LLB (H), and BTech Programmes have been extended until June 5, 2024 (11:59 PM)," the official notice read. This means that the application rectification procedure will take place from June 5, 2024, to June 12, 2024.

Upon the conclusion of the DU PG 2024 registration period, candidates will possess the chance to modify their already submitted application form. The DU PG 2024 application correction session will open on June 5th, per the revised dates. Until June 12, candidates may update their academic and personal details.

Application Fees

The application fees for the General, OBC and EWS category is Rs 250, while the fees for SC, ST and Person with Disabilities is Rs 100. Applicants registering through Sports Quota will also need to pay an additional Rs 100.

13,500 PG seats will be filled overall through Delhi University admissions in 2024.