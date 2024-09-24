'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes

https://www.apedu.in/

Three months after schools reopened in Chennai, students and parents are groaning under the weight of weekend classes and homework. According to the Times of India, calls to the school education department's helpline (14417) have surged, with 40% of the 600 daily calls coming from frustrated parents and high schoolers.

The helpline, which typically offers guidance on welfare schemes, now fields complaints about school management. Staff alert district education officers to address these issues promptly.

One student, Vidya K, a Class IX student from a school in Navalur, called the helpline to share her frustration. She said she has to give up dance and sports, miss family lunches, and can’t chat with friends on Saturdays. "We can't do much on Sundays either because of homework and assignments," she told to TOI.

Younger students are feeling the pressure as well. Sukanya Manikandan, a househelp in Thoraipakkam, shared her concerns about her seven-year-old daughter, who loves to dance but is now focused solely on schoolwork. She explained that they want her daughter to do well, so they send her to a tutor for homework help, which means she has stopped dancing.

Teachers believe that extra classes are necessary to complete the syllabus.

In a TOI report, Gomathi S, a teacher from Medavakkam, stated that the school aims for a 100% pass rate and that many students require assistance, so they offer special classes for those who need help.