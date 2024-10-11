EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

EuroSchool students at Model United Nations | EuroSchool

EuroSchool Thane hosted its first-ever EuroSchool Model United Nations (ESMUN) Conference on October 2 and 3, 2024. ESMUN bought together 152 student delegates from 17 leading schools across the region. This two-day event offered a dynamic platform for young leaders to step into the shoes of global diplomats and engage in critical discussions surrounding pressing international issues.

The ESMUN Conference featured seven key committees, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), and more. Students tackled challenging agendas that spanned urgent global concerns such as the Gaza conflict, international terrorism, climate change, and child hunger.

Read Also La Martiniere Girls' Model United Nations Concludes With Inspiring Closing Ceremony

At the event

The conference opened with an address by the Guests of Honour, who stressed the essential role of youth in shaping the future of global diplomacy. Drawing from their personal experiences, they urged students to confront international challenges with empathy, rigorous analysis, and a commitment to impactful solutions.

Among the standout discussions was the UNSC's in-depth deliberation on resolving the Gaza conflict and combating global terrorism. The UNHRC examined human rights issues in the Israel-Palestine region, while the AIPPM analyzed India’s Minimum Support Price and the ongoing farmers' protests. In the UNICEF committee, students debated climate change's devastating impact on child hunger, offering innovative solutions to address this critical global issue. Throughout the event, the International Press Committee ensured that the conference's proceedings were well-documented and thoroughly covered. The conference concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony, recognizing exceptional delegates for their contributions and leadership during the event.

Principal of EuroSchool on the event

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Jyotsna Mayadas, Principal, EuroSchool Thane, said, “The inaugural EuroSchool Model United Nations Conference has been a remarkable journey of learning and leadership for our students. Watching these young minds engage in critical global issues with such passion, empathy, and insight has been truly inspiring. At EuroSchool, we believe in equipping our students with the tools to become thoughtful, responsible global citizens, and ESMUN 2024 has exemplified this mission. We are proud to have provided a platform for future leaders to hone their diplomatic skills and contribute to meaningful discussions that will shape a better world.”