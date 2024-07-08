 La Martiniere Girls' Model United Nations Concludes With Inspiring Closing Ceremony
The evening was graced by two distinguished chief guests dedicated to combating gender bias and improving the lives of children.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
As the La Martiniere Girls' Model United Nations (LMGMUN) concluded, delegates from India and abroad gathered one last time in the Farida Abraham Memorial Auditorium, filled with enthusiasm and zeal for the closing ceremony.

Ms. Mitali Nikore, founder of Nikore Associates and a senior consultant at the World Bank, an alumna of Delhi University and the London School of Economics, reminisced about her own first MUN experience. She highlighted the importance of MUNs in developing great leaders, drawing from her role as a founding member of the Delhi MUN circuit during her time at DU. The other esteemed guest, Ms. Shivani Kumar, executive director of the Children in Need Centre for Women Leadership, has devoted her life to challenging stereotypes about women. In her speech, she addressed the persistent inequality in today's world and emphasized the importance of women empowerment.

The principal, Mrs. A. Dass, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Ambili, the MUN coordinator, for her dedication to ensuring the smooth operation of the conference. She also commended the secretariat and organizing committee for their exemplary efforts in managing the event. A palpable sense of suspense filled the room during the prize distribution ceremony, which culminated in the announcement of Bishop Cotton College, Bangalore, as the best delegation of LMGMUN's 9th edition.

