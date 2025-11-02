 'Ek Kadam School Ki Ore': Classrooms Come Alive Again As Anand Reverses Dropout Crisis
Anand district’s ‘Ek Kadam School Ki Ore’ initiative has successfully brought hundreds of dropout students back to classrooms. Led by the District Development Officer and supported by the education department, the campaign focused on counselling families, addressing social and economic barriers, and inspiring over 250 children to resume their education.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Anand: ‘Ek Kadam School Ki Ore’ (One Step Towards School) initiative has rekindled the light of education in the lives of many children in Anand district of Gujarat. Led by the District Development Officer (DDO) and supported by the education department, this campaign successfully encouraged students who had dropped out of school to return to their classrooms and continue their studies.

During the academic year 2024-25, approximately 750 students from classes 1 to 8 had left government schools in Anand. Recognising the urgent need to address this issue, the district administration launched a focused drive to bring these children back into the education system.

Devahuti, District Development Officer, Anand, explained that the campaign aimed not only to identify children who had dropped out but also to engage with their families and understand the reasons behind their departure. “We realised that a combination of social, economic, and personal challenges was keeping many children away from school. Through counselling and community engagement, we motivated both students and parents to rejoin the educational journey,” she said.

The education department played a critical role in this effort. Archana Prajapati, District Primary Education Officer, Anand, highlighted that extensive counselling sessions were conducted with children and their parents. “We spoke to families to understand the hurdles preventing children from attending school and worked to address their concerns. Our goal was to make returning to school a smooth and welcoming process,” she said.

As a result of these coordinated efforts, 252 students who had previously dropped out are now back in classrooms, interacting with peers and catching up on their studies. Mansi Solanki, a student, shared her excitement, saying, “I feel so happy to be back in school and meet my friends again. I’m looking forward to learning and finishing my studies.”

This initiative serves as a model for other districts in the state, demonstrating how persistent administrative and educational interventions can tackle the dropout problem effectively. Government schools often face challenges with students leaving mid-way, but Anand’s campaign proves that targeted action, community engagement, and counselling can make a tangible difference.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

