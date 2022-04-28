Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to launch National Curriculum Framework recommended by #NEP2020

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the Mandate Document of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on 29th April 2022.

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 suggests the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) in four areas- School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education.

For this occasion, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr. B. C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework; Smt Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Professor D. P. Saklani, Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

For providing inputs for the development of these, four curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP, 2020 are identified under the three categories, viz., 1. Curriculum and Pedagogy 2. Cross-cutting Issues 3. Other important areas of NEP, 2020 look at on systemic changes and reforms.

The Mandate Document explains the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs.

The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then National level.

The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at school/district/state level with the help of a Tech platform and Mobile App.

