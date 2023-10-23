Edtech Startup Names Chetan Bhagat As Brand Ambassador

Photo Credit: Chetan Bhagat/ Twitter

Edtech startup Henry Harvin Education (HHE) named Author and Speaker Chetan Bhagat as its Brand Ambassador.

"We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with the renowned author and speaker, Chetan Bhagat, as our Brand Ambassador at Henry Harvin Education," The Edtech company said in a LinkedIn post.

“This partnership is a crucial step toward our common objective of turning adolescent excitement into a well-rounded journey of self-discovery and achievement. Together, we strive to establish a path of success by teaching the virtues of persistence, creativity and intellectual prowess in the hearts and minds of youths,” stated Kounal Gupta, founder, CEO, Henry Harvin Education, as per reports.

HHE also added that together, the company and Chetan Bhagat embarking on an exciting journey to enhance learning and empower individuals.

“Today’s youth are ready to explore new things and see what they are capable of. Let us inspire them to dream big and demonstrate that they can do everything they set their minds to. It’s critical to encourage their imagination and teach them that no matter how great their aspirations are, they can achieve them,” said Chetan Bhagat.

As a Career and competency development organization, Henry Harvin is an online university with 800+ Programs for upskilling and reskilling.

