DUSU Election Result 2025: Aryan Mann Wins President, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla Secures Vice President

DUSU Election Result 2025 |

DUSU Election 2025: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 concluded their voter counting. After reviewing data from all the rounds, ABVP candidate Aryan Mann emerged as the clear winner in the Presidential race. After all rounds of counting, Mann secured 24476 votes, significantly outpacing his closest competitor, NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Chaudhary, who received 10814 votes. ABVP’s strong performance across other key posts reinforced their dominance in this year’s elections.

In the Vice President contest, NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla took the lead with 23744 votes, defeating ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who secured 17847 votes.

The Secretary position went to Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP) with 20554 votes, while Deepika Jha (ABVP) won the Joint Secretary post with 18500 votes.

The results reflect a competitive landscape with ABVP consolidating power in the President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary positions, while NSUI made significant gains in the Vice President race.

This year’s elections witnessed high voter engagement across multiple rounds, with candidates from ABVP, NSUI, and AISA-SFI competing vigorously for students’ support. ABVP’s decisive victory in the Presidential race marks a continuation of its influence within Delhi University, while the vote spread in other positions highlights the diverse political preferences of the student body.

With Aryan Mann at the helm, DUSU 2025 is expected to see active student representation and participation in university affairs, setting the tone for student governance over the coming year.