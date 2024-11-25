 DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI Ahead In Three Seats; ABVP Leading In V-P Race
The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order. As per official notification, the final results will be announced by 4 pm today.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

The counting of votes for the long-delayed Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began at North Campus here on Monday, almost two months after polling. The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.  As per official notification, the final results will be announced by 4 pm today. 

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates are vying for the four central panel posts. Eight are contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary. The key players in the elections are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The battle for the post of president is expected to be closely fought between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta.

For the post of vice president, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention.

For the secretary's position, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal is competing against NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K, while the joint secretary's post has ABVP's Aman Kapasia facing NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

Currently, RSS-affiliated ABVP holds most seats in the student body with the posts of president, joint secretary and secretary with them. The Congress's student wing NSUI holds the vice-president's post. 

