 Durgapur Student Gang-Rape Case: Calcutta HC Restricts Entry Of Outsiders To Medical College Premises
The Calcutta High Court has barred outsiders from entering a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur following the gangrape of a second-year student from Odisha. The court also directed police to ensure full security. Five accused have been arrested, while a BJP team from Odisha visited Durgapur to meet the victim’s family and review the investigation.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Durgapur Student Gang-Rape Case: Calcutta HC Restricts Entry Of Outsiders To Medical College Premises

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday barred the entry of outsiders within the premises of the private medical college &amp; hospital at Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district in the wake of the gangrape of a second-year student last week.

Giving this direction, the single-judge bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) also directed the state police to provide and ensure absolute security for the private medical college & hospital.

The authorities of the private medical college &amp; hospital, earlier on Tuesday morning, filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking the removal of gatherings of people in front of the college premises, given that the examinations are being conducted there.

The matter came up for hearing at the bench of Justice Dutt (Paul) in the second half on Tuesday, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, the court barred the entry of outsiders within the premises of the private medical college & hospital and also directed the police to ensure the security of the institute.

The event of gangrape took place on October 10, after the victim, who hails from Odisha, went out of the college premises after 8 p.m. to purchase some food for herself. She was dragged to a nearby forested area and was gangraped there. So far, five people have been arrested in the case, and all of them are currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, a three-member team from the Odisha unit of the BJP, led by Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, reached Durgapur on Tuesday afternoon. They will speak to the victim’s parents and, if possible, with the victim in the matter.

The BJP delegation is also expected to meet the top officials of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction the said private medical college &amp; hospital comes, and seek a report on the progress of police investigation in the matter. Sarangi, however, said that he would speak to the media persons only after meeting the victim’s parents.

The delegation will also submit a report on the matter to the Odisha government.

