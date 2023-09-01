DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result Today At admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allotment result for the spot round of undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic session 2023-24, today, September 1, 2023. According to the Round 1 schedule, the result will be announced at 5:00 PM on September 1, 2023. There will be no option of ‘Upgrade ‘ or ‘withdraw’ during the Spot admission Round 1. The seat allocated in the SPOT Admission Round-I will be final.

The seat allotment results for the spot round 1, CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, and BFA-II will be announced on September 1. Candidates will be required to accept the assigned seat from September 1 (5 PM) to September 3 (4:49 PM). The deadline to submit the online admission fee is September 5.

The notice released by DU reads, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round 1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to the University."

Schedule for DU UG Spot Admission 2023:

Declaration of vacant seats: August 29, 2023, 5:00 PM

Registration, upgradation window: August 29, 2023, from 5 pm to August 30, 2023, till 4:59 pm

Seat allocation: September 1, 2023, at 5 pm

Candidates to accept allocated seats: September 1, 2023, 5 pm to September 3, 2023 till 4:59 pm

Colleges to verify and approve online applications: September 2, 2023, from 10 am to September 4, 2023, till 4:59 pm

Last date of online payment of admission fees: September 5, 2023, till 4:59 pm

Steps to download DU UG Spot Admission 2023:

Visit the official site of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allocation result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.