DU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity releases first merit list

HomeEducationDU PG Admissions 2022: Varsity releases first merit list

The second and third admission lists will be released by the university on December 7 and 12, respectively

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has released its first list for postgraduation admission on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can continue to apply against the first merit list through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) till December 1.

The department or colleges will verify and approve candidate admissions until December 4, 1 p.m. The payment window for admission will close at 11:59 p.m. on December 4th.

The second and third admission lists will be released by the university on December 7 and 12, respectively.

To download the DU Postgraduate Admission 2022:

  • Visit Admission.uod.ac.inm, the official website.

  • Select PG first admission list.

  • Enter your log-in information (application number and password).

  • The PG first admission list will appear on the screen.

  • Take a printout of the admission list for future reference.

