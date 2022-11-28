DU UG Admissions 2022: Over 4,000 candidates secure admission at Delhi University; round 2 vacant list today

Representational Image |

In the first round of spot admission at the University of Delhi (DU), more than 4,000 applicants have been admitted. As of this writing, 62,231 students have been admitted to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates can check the vacant list on the university's official website, admission.uod.ac.in, after it is released by the institution today for the second round of spot admissions.

Delhi University will put out the vacant list for round 2 at 5 PM today, and they can apply for the same till November 30, 4:59 PM.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for Round 2 at du.ac.in

Visit du.ac.in, the official website.

the link for the UG spot round of admission should be clicked

Add information to the application form.

Pay the application cost

Select "Submit"

Take a printout of the DU UG 2022 spot round 2 application form for your records after downloading it.

The university will release the round two spot allocation list on December 2, at 5 PM, following the completion of the round two registration process. Between December 3 and 4, the colleges must accept the assigned seat. By December 5, the colleges must accept the online applications. The deadline for paying entry fees is December 6.

Please visit the official website- du.ac.in for more details on UG admission 2022.